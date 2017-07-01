Mets' Addison Reed: Cruises to 13th save Friday
Reed tossed a perfect ninth inning to record his 13th save of the season in Friday's 2-1 win over the Phillies.
He needed only seven pitches (five strikes) to close things out. Reed has now converted seven straight save chances dating back to late May, posting a 1.23 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 13:2 K:BB in 14.2 innings over that stretch.
