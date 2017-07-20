Reed worked around a hit while pitching 1.1 innings and striking out a pair of Cardinals for his 16th save Wednesday.

The Mets don't quite get Reed the quantity of save opportunities his fantasy owners might like, but he's been quite efficient with them. Reed's last blown save came back on May 27, so he's now racked up 10 straight successful conversions, giving up just two runs with a 19:2 K:BB in 19.1 innings during that span. Pinpoint control has been his calling card, as Reed has issued only five walks in 43 appearances this season.