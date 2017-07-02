Mets' Addison Reed: Notches four-out save Saturday
Reed allowed one hit and struck out one batter across 1.1 scoreless innings en route to his 14th save of the season Saturday against the Phillies.
Reed has now collected three saves in as many nights after going nearly three weeks without a save opportunity. The 28-year-old has converted eight straight save chances, and he sports an impressive 2.59 ERA and 42:5 K:BB through 41.1 innings this season.
