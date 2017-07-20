Reed (1-2) pitched a perfect ninth inning in a non-save situation Thursday against the Cardinals, allowing him to collect the victory.

With many scouts in attendance, Reed impressed by getting through a drama-free inning in a tie ballgame to lower his ERA to 2.35. Eight of his 13 pitches went for strikes as well, likely creating plenty of intrigue for teams across the league. This could be one of his last appearances out of the Mets' bullpen, which could lead to a role change before the trade deadline on July 31.