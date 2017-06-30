Reed gave up a hit but struck out two Marlins for his 12th save Thursday.

He's been solid as a rock as the Mets' closer, but because Reed is around the plate a lot -- throwing all nine of his pitches for strikes in this appearance, for instance -- he's prone to swings of BABIP luck, like giving up 22 hits in his last 17.2 innings. However, Reed has been able to limit the damage to just four runs in that stretch, and his fortune should take a turn for the better, helping him polish his rate stats (which are already decent: a 2.75 ERA and 1.14 WHIP) as the season wears on.