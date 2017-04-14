Mets' Addison Reed: Unavailable to close Friday
Reed will not be available out of the bullpen for Friday's game against the Marlins, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Fernando Salas will serve as the Mets' closer if needed Friday with Reed, Hansel Robles, and Josh Smoker all sitting out after tossing multiple innings in the series opener. Reed should reclaim his closer duties as soon as Saturday, but it's also worth noting that regular closer Jeurys Familia is nearing his return from suspension.
