Hernandez signed a $1.5 million deal with the Mets on Sunday.

One of the strongest players in this year's July 2 signing class, Hernandez resembles Blue Jays prospect Anthony Alford from a physical standpoint, and he has a chance to match Alford's power/speed combination down the road. He is a raw hitter and gets by on tools more than skill at the moment. There is a chance he develops into a 20/20 center fielder, but he will need to make major strides with his hit tool in order to access that much power in games. At 6-foot, 180 pounds, it is possible that his speed settles in as more of an average tool by the time he is physically mature and knocking on the door of the big leagues in roughly six years.