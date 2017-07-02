Hernandez signed a $1.5 million deal with the Mets on Sunday.
One of the strongest players in this year's July 2 signing class, Hernandez resembles Blue Jays prospect Anthony Alford from a physical standpoint, and he has a chance to match Alford's power/speed combination down the road. He is a raw hitter and gets by on tools more than skill at the moment. There is a chance he develops into a 20/20 center fielder, but he will need to make major strides with his hit tool in order to access that much power in games. At 6-foot, 180 pounds, it is possible that his speed settles in as more of an average tool by the time he is physically mature and knocking on the door of the big leagues in roughly six years.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...