Rosario could be called up on Aug. 1, after the Mets have presumably traded their walk-year veterans at the trade deadline, Ken Davidoff of the New York Post reports.

This is speculation on Davidoff's part, but it makes sense. Jay Bruce, Curtis Granderson, Asdrubal Cabrera, Jose Reyes and Lucas Duda are all set to become free agents after the season, so the Mets could wind up opening up a handful of 25-man roster spots in the span of a couple days at the end of July. Rosario, 21, is hitting .327/.365/.474 with seven home runs and 16 steals in 375 plate appearances at Triple-A Las Vegas. He is striking out just 15.5 percent of the time, so making contact should not be a major issue for him. Rosario has the potential to offer a solid batting average and a handful of steals in his first two months against big-league pitching.