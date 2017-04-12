Rosario went 3-for-6 with two RBI and two runs scored for Triple-A Las Vegas in Tuesday's rout of Fresno.

It's a measure of the confidence the Mets have in their No. 1 prospect that Rosario is not in Triple-A as a 21-year-old, but he's hitting third in the lineup. He's rewarded that confidence by going 11-for-26 through his first six games at the level, although Rosario is still looking for his first extra-base hit. A major-league debut this year isn't out of the question if injuries open up a spot in the Mets infield, but with Asdrubal Cabrera's contract expiring in the offseason, Rosario might be the early favorite to be the club's Opening Day shortstop in 2018.