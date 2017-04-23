Mets' Amed Rosario: Not getting promoted just yet
The Mets have no intentions of immediately promoting Rosario, despite his hot start, the team's myriad of injuries and Jose Reyes' slump, Newsday reports.
Rosario is slashing .387/.418/.435 while also playing solid defense at short and seeing time at third base. The Mets are reluctant to promote him too soon before he might be ready. In addition, by waiting, the Mets also would be able to delay his arbitration and free agency rights an extra year. But if he continues to rake at the plate and the team continues to struggle, the Mets view may be forced to change.
