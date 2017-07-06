Gimenez, 18, is hitting .273/.328/.355 with two home runs and six steals on 10 attempts in 183 at-bats for Low-A Columbia.

His numbers may not look that impressive, but considering he is 18 years old and has been an above-average hitter (104 wRC+) in the South Atlantic League, his dynasty-league stock is trending up. Gimenez's hit tool has a chance to be plus, but he won't do much damage in the power or speed departments. However, he is a lock to stick at shortstop, and has a chance to hit first or second in a quality big-league lineup someday.