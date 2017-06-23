Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Activated from DL
Cabrera (thumb) was activated from the disabled list Friday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
As expected, Cabrera will rejoin the Mets for Friday's series opener against the Giants after the minimum stay on the disabled list. Gavin Cecchini was sent to Triple-A in a corresponding roster move, which could mean Cabrera will see a decent amount of starts at second base in Neil Walker's (hamstring) absence.
