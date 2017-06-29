Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Back in action Thursday

Carbera (leg) is starting at second base and batting second Thursday against the Marlins.

Cabrera is good to go after exiting Wednesday's game early with leg cramps. The 31-year-old has been on a tear since returning from the disabled list, going 10-for-21 (.476) with a 1.274 OPS in his last five starts. He'll face Jose Urena in Thursday's series finale.

