Cabrera is batting third and starting at shortstop for Saturday's game against the Nationals, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

Cabrera was a late scratch Friday with a hamstring issue, but inserted as a pinch hitter in the ninth. Nonetheless, the Mets can breathe a sigh of relief that the issue isn't anything serious, as they currently manage with a lineup decimated by injuries. Cabrera is 6-for-26 against probable Washington starter Gio Gonzalez.