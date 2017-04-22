Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Back in lineup Saturday
Cabrera is batting third and starting at shortstop for Saturday's game against the Nationals, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.
Cabrera was a late scratch Friday with a hamstring issue, but inserted as a pinch hitter in the ninth. Nonetheless, the Mets can breathe a sigh of relief that the issue isn't anything serious, as they currently manage with a lineup decimated by injuries. Cabrera is 6-for-26 against probable Washington starter Gio Gonzalez.
More News
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Late scratch Friday•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Gets a planned day off•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Homers among four hits in rout of Phillies•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Three hits in Opening Day win•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Scores three runs Friday•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Pops third spring homer Monday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...