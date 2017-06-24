Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Bangs out three hits Friday

Cabrera went 3-for-6 with two runs scored in Friday's win over the Giants.

He didn't let his shift to second base, or his resulting trade request, distract him in his return from the DL. Cabrera is still only hitting .214 (9-for-42) in June despite the big day, however, and the 31-year-old likely isn't going to fetch much on the open market given his status as a free agent in the offseason.