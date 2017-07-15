Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Drives in three Friday

Cabrera went 2-for-5 with a walk and three RBI in Friday's win over the Rockies.

The performance snapped a 1-for-19 mini-slump Cabrera had been in heading into the All-Star break. The veteran infielder could be in another uniform within the next couple of weeks, but his .253/.336/.403 slash line isn't likely to fetch a big return for the Mets.