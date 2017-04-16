Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Gets a planned day off
Cabrera is not in the lineup Sunday against the Marlins. Per Newsday's Marc Carig, he is getting a planned day off.
Cabrera has started all 12 games for the Mets this year, so it's sensible to give the 31-year-old a regular day off at this point. Jose Reyes will move over to shortstop for the afternoon contest, while Neil Walker will move up to the two-spot in the batting order.
