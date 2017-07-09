Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Hits bench Sunday
Cabrera is not in the lineup Sunday against the Cardinals.
Cabrera went hitless in the first two games of the series, so manager Terry Collins will give him a day off to get ready for the second half of the season. Wilmer Flores will man the keystone in his place.
