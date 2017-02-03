Cabrera, who elected not to have surgery on his left knee this offseason, says he's feeling great as he prepares to play for Venezuela in the WBC, The NY Daily News reports.

He played some winter ball games over the past month without any issues, so barring a setback during the WBC, Cabrera's knee should be fine for Opening Day. The 31-year-old had a strong first season with the Mets in 2016, posting a career-high .810 OPS, but could find himself losing some playing time at shortstop to Jose Reyes as manager Terry Collins tries to juggle the pieces in a stacked infield.