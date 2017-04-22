Cabrera was a late scratch from Friday's starting lineup due to a hamstring issue, Daniel Popper of The New York Daily News reports.

He was able to pinch hit in the ninth inning and drew a walk, so it doesn't appear as though Cabrera will miss too much action. The Mets can ill afford to have his injury get worse, though -- their bench was so depleted Friday, pitchers Zack Wheeler and Robert Gsellman were used as a pinch hitter and pinch runner, respectively -- so expect the team to be cautious with their starting shortstop.