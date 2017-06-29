Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Leaves with leg cramps

Cabrera exited Wednesday's game against the Marlins early with leg cramps, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

Cabrera went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer before being replaced by Matt Reynolds in the eighth inning. The Mets were up by eight runs when he was subbed out, so it's possible the move was simply precautionary. Consider him day-to-day for the time being.

