Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Leaves with leg cramps
Cabrera exited Wednesday's game against the Marlins early with leg cramps, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.
Cabrera went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer before being replaced by Matt Reynolds in the eighth inning. The Mets were up by eight runs when he was subbed out, so it's possible the move was simply precautionary. Consider him day-to-day for the time being.
More News
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Reaches base three times Sunday•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Bangs out three hits Friday•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Requests trade after positional switch•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Activated from DL•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Could see time at second base•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Expected to return Friday•
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...