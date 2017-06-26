Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Reaches base three times Sunday

Cabrera went 2-for-5 with a walk and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Giants.

The reluctant second baseman for the Mets has come off the DL firing on all cylinders, collecting seven hits in three games with four runs scored. If the team does follow through with trading Cabrera, the 31-year-old is doing everything he can to increase his value to a contending team looking for infield depth.

