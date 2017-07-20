Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: To take grounders at third
Cabrera will start taking groundballs at third base, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The Mets want to build versatility among their infielders with the impending arrival of top prospect Amed Rosario, who may show up around the trade deadline and will prompt more shuffling among Cabrera, Jose Reyes and, when he returns, Neil Walker (hamstring). Even with diminished playing time, Cabrera, who may wind up eligible at second base, third base and shortstop by season's end, can help many deep mixed fantasy clubs with his sometimes standout power.
