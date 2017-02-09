Cabrera announced Tuesday that he will not play for Team Venezuela in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, Jesus Ponte of Venezuela's Diario Meridiano (Venezuela) reports.

Cabrera said Tuesday that he was under the impression he would be selected for a spot on the team after talking to Team Venezuela manager Omar Vizquel, but was left off the roster nonetheless by general manager Carlos Guillen. The 31-year-old slashed .280/.336/.474 in addition to hitting 23 home runs with the Mets last season. His absence from the World Baseball Classic will presumably free him up to spend all of spring training with New York, where he will prepare for another season as their starting shortstop.