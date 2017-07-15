Play

Nimmo (chest) has been cleared to take batting practice, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

This is certainly a positive development for Nimmo, who was diagnosed with a partially collapsed lung last week. However, he has not yet been given the green light to resume running, and a clear timetable for his return probably won't take shape until that happens.

