Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Could break camp on big league roster
Nimmo could be the favorite to win the fifth outfielder role on the Mets' bench this spring, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The key to Nimmo's chances is what the front office decides to do with Michael Conforto. Conforto's the better prospect, but that fact could sway the Mets into returning him to Triple-A Las Vegas to get regular at-bats, rather than see sporadic playing time on the big league bench. In that case, Nimmo stands to fill the role instead, although either way his fantasy value would be limited outside of dynasty and keeper formats.
