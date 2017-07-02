Nimmo will start in center field and lead off Sunday against the Phillies, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Nimmo will pick up his first start of the season with the big club with Michael Conforto (hand) not yet ready to return from the disabled list and Curtis Granderson nursing a hip injury. As of now, the Mets are only viewing Granderson's tight hip as a day-to-day situation, so Nimmo may not be in line for regular at-bats after Sunday.