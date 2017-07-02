Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Draws leadoff duty Sunday
Nimmo will start in center field and lead off Sunday against the Phillies, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Nimmo will pick up his first start of the season with the big club with Michael Conforto (hand) not yet ready to return from the disabled list and Curtis Granderson nursing a hip injury. As of now, the Mets are only viewing Granderson's tight hip as a day-to-day situation, so Nimmo may not be in line for regular at-bats after Sunday.
More News
-
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Recalled from Las Vegas•
-
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Reinstated, optioned Monday•
-
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Hurts knee during rehab game•
-
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Kicks off rehab stint Wednesday•
-
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Not yet taking batting practice•
-
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Placed on 10-day DL•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...