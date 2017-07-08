Nimmo was placed on the disabled list with a partially collapsed lung, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

Nimmo had been experiencing discomfort prior to Friday's game against the Cardinals, and was sent to the hospital where he was diagnosed with the collapsed lung. The team is unaware what caused Nimmo's injury and he will be out for the foreseeable future with this issue, although manager Terry Collins did state that it "isn't as serious as it sounds." Nimmo was released from the hospital after spending most of the day there Friday, but the Mets won't rush their 24-year-old back under any circumstances, so expect a couple days before the team maps out a clear timetable for the outfielder.