Nimmo, who's on the 10-day DL with a hamstring strain, kicked off a rehab assignment Wednesday with High-A St. Lucie.

Nimmo injured the hamstring in mid-March and has been sidelined since then. He likely will play a handful of games for the St. Lucie Mets before progressing to Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Las Vegas. With Juan Lagares now active and Michael Conforto hitting well, it's possible that Nimmo remains in Las Vegas once he is activated off the disabled list rather than filling a bench role for the Mets.