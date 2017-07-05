Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Three hits in Tuesday's loss
Nimmo went 3-for-4 in Tuesday's loss to the Nationals.
With both Yoenis Cespedes (hamstring) and Curtis Granderson (hip) at less than 100 percent right now Nimmo has started three straight games, but Tuesday's performance was his first positive one at the plate. Expect him to continue seeing his name on the Mets lineup card in the short term, but the 24-year-old should return to a bench role once the team's veterans get healthier.
More News
-
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Draws leadoff duty Sunday•
-
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Recalled from Las Vegas•
-
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Reinstated, optioned Monday•
-
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Hurts knee during rehab game•
-
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Kicks off rehab stint Wednesday•
-
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Not yet taking batting practice•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...