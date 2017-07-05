Nimmo went 3-for-4 in Tuesday's loss to the Nationals.

With both Yoenis Cespedes (hamstring) and Curtis Granderson (hip) at less than 100 percent right now Nimmo has started three straight games, but Tuesday's performance was his first positive one at the plate. Expect him to continue seeing his name on the Mets lineup card in the short term, but the 24-year-old should return to a bench role once the team's veterans get healthier.