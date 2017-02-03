Nimmo could have a difficult time winning a spot on the Mets' roster this spring.

Despite his huge .352/.423/.541 line in 97 games for Triple-A Las Vegas last season, the Mets simply don't have much room for the 23-year-old on the 25-man roster. Yoenis Cespedes, Curtis Granderson, Michael Conforto and Jay Bruce are all locked into spots, Juan Lagares is the superior defender, and there has been talk that Jose Reyes will be transitioned into a super-utility role that includes some time in the outfield. Even if Lagares or Bruce get dealt, Nimmo will probably have to return to Vegas to begin the season, and wait for his shot at a regular gig in the majors.