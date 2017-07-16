Mets' Chasen Bradford: Optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas
Bradford was sent down to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.
Bradford allowed two earned runs off three hits and a walk during two innings of work against the Rockies on Sunday. Although he struck out three in the process, Bradford has gotten hit pretty hard during two of his five outings with the big-league team. The 27-year-old will head back to Las Vegas for the time being.
