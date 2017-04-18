Mets' Curtis Granderson: Absent from Tuesday's lineup
Granderson is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Phillies.
Granderson hasn't been productive at the plate so far this season. After playing in 12 games, he has a .174/.235/.261 line and owns a 27.5 percent K-rate. Michael Conforto will start in center field and bat leadoff in Granderson's place.
