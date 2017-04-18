Granderson is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Phillies.

Granderson hasn't been productive at the plate so far this season. After playing in 12 games, he has a .174/.235/.261 line and owns a 27.5 percent K-rate. Michael Conforto will start in center field and bat leadoff in Granderson's place.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories