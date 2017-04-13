Mets' Curtis Granderson: Batting leadoff Thursday
Granderson is playing center field and leading off Thursday against the Marlins, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.
The 36-year-old is back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch Wednesday, and with regular leadoff man Jose Reyes struggling mightily at the plate to begin the season (2-for-37 through nine games), Granderson will get an opportunity at the top of the order. This will be the third time he's leading off this season, though two of those instances came with Reyes on the bench, so it remains unclear whether he'll continue to see favorable lineup placement occasionally moving forward.
