Mets' Curtis Granderson: Crushes first homer Friday
Granderson went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run and two RBI in Friday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Nationals.
His solo shot in the sixth inning off Tanner Roark -- a monstrous blast into the second deck in right at Citi Field -- was his first homer of the season and tied the game at 3-3, but the Mets couldn't take advantage of the opportunity Granderson gave them. He's still hitting just .167 (10-for-60) on the year, but Friday's outburst might be a sign that he's about to shake out of his early slump.
More News
-
Mets' Curtis Granderson: Rejoins lineup Wednesday•
-
Mets' Curtis Granderson: Absent from Tuesday's lineup•
-
Mets' Curtis Granderson: Batting leadoff Thursday•
-
Mets' Curtis Granderson: Healthy scratch Wednesday•
-
Mets' Curtis Granderson: Scratched from lineup Wednesday•
-
Mets' Curtis Granderson: Leading off Tuesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...