Granderson went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run and two RBI in Friday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Nationals.

His solo shot in the sixth inning off Tanner Roark -- a monstrous blast into the second deck in right at Citi Field -- was his first homer of the season and tied the game at 3-3, but the Mets couldn't take advantage of the opportunity Granderson gave them. He's still hitting just .167 (10-for-60) on the year, but Friday's outburst might be a sign that he's about to shake out of his early slump.