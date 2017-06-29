Mets' Curtis Granderson: Goes yard for third straight game
Granderson homered, walked, drove in two and scored twice in Wednesday's 8-0 rout of the Marlins.
He's now cleared the fence in three consecutive games and five times in the last seven games, a stretch in which Granderson has also contributed two doubles, a triple and a .400 batting average. A lot of fantasy owners gave up on him after he struggled early, but Granderson has actually been providing a steady bat since the start of May. His playing time is cause for concern, as the veteran is the fourth outfielder when Yoenis Cespedes, Jay Bruce and Michael Conforto are all healthy, but the last of those three is nursing a hand injury at the moment, affording Granderson a steady spot in the lineup on a temporary basis.
