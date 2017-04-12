Granderson is a healthy scratch from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.

Granderson was initially listed as the center field and leadoff hitter in Wednesday's lineup, but after the Mets ultimately decided to scratch him, there was some speculation that the 36-year-old might be nursing an injury. Instead, it appears manager Terry Collins simply wanted to give the veteran the night off, so Granderson is fully expected to play in Thursday's series-opener against the Marlins. Michael Conforto will replace Granderson in the lineup Wednesday.