Mets' Curtis Granderson: Hip injury could linger

Granderson (hip) attempted to swing before Sunday's game, but was unable to, and it sounds like the injury may linger, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

He was held out of the lineup in the series finale against the Phillies, and it sounds like Granderson could miss further time, given his current limitations. This comes at an awful time for his fantasy owners, as Granderson was hitting .359/.469/.872 with five home runs over his last 10 games (39 at-bats). Brandon Nimmo started in center field and led off in his absence.