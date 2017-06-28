Mets' Curtis Granderson: Homers again Tuesday

Granderson went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Marlins.

The veteran outfielder now has four homers in his last six games and Granderson has put together an electric .423/.500/1.038 slash line over that stretch. His overall numbers on the year are still weak, but his current form will make it very tough to send him to the bench when Michael Conforto (hand) heals up.