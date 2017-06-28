Mets' Curtis Granderson: Homers again Tuesday
Granderson went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Marlins.
The veteran outfielder now has four homers in his last six games and Granderson has put together an electric .423/.500/1.038 slash line over that stretch. His overall numbers on the year are still weak, but his current form will make it very tough to send him to the bench when Michael Conforto (hand) heals up.
More News
-
Mets' Curtis Granderson: Visits McCovey Cove in win•
-
Mets' Curtis Granderson: Homers again Thursday•
-
Mets' Curtis Granderson: Slugs eighth homer Wednesday•
-
Mets' Curtis Granderson: Relegated to reserve role•
-
Mets' Curtis Granderson: Homers, scores thrice against Cubs•
-
Mets' Curtis Granderson: Could lose regular playing time•
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...