Mets' Curtis Granderson: Late scratch Tuesday
Granderson (hip) has been scratched from Tuesday's lineup, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.
Granderson had been penciled in to start in left field and bat second Tuesday, but manager Terry Collins had a late change of heart. Instead, T.J. Rivera will shift to left field, while Wilmer Flores will enter the lineup at third base. Consider Granderson day-to-day.
