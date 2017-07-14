Mets' Curtis Granderson: Not in Friday's lineup

Granderson is out of the lineup for Friday's series opener against Colorado.

Granderson may be the odd outfielder out for New York, as Michael Conforto starts in center, flanked by Yoenis Cespedes and Jay Bruce in the corners. This season has basically been a duplicate of 2016 for Granderson, as he's batting .232/.328/.471 at the plate, adding 13 home runs and 37 RBI while playing in 82 first-half games. He will still earn plenty of time out in center, but manager Terry Collins may decide that his best lineup is one that sees Granderson sitting on the bench.