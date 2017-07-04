Mets' Curtis Granderson: Reenters lineup Tuesday

Granderson (hip) will start in left field and bat second Tuesday against the Nationals, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

Granderson had been out of the lineup the previous two contests while battling a right hip muscle strain, though he was able to deliver a clutch two-out, two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning as a pinch-hitter during Monday's series opener. Manager Terry Collins indicated after the contest that Granderson would likely return to the lineup for the Fourth of July game, and after experiencing no renewed soreness in the hip Tuesday morning, it looks like that will indeed be the case. It's likely that the Mets won't want to overwork Granderson too much over the next few days with the All-Star break approaching, so it wouldn't be surprising if he received a rest during one or two of the Mets' final four games of the first half.