Mets' Curtis Granderson: Rejoins lineup Wednesday
Granderson will start in center field and bat leadoff for the Mets in Wednesday's game against the Phillies.
Amid his early-season struggles, Granderson was given the night off Tuesday, allowing Michael Conforto to pick up the start in center field. Manager Terry Collins is hoping that a game on the bench is all it will take to spark Granderson, but the veteran could find himself on the bench in favor of Conforto more frequently if he fails to get going. Granderson doesn't provide much defensive value at this stage of his career, so there's little for the Mets to gain by handing him at-bats when he's striking out in 28.8 percent of his plate appearances.
More News
-
Mets' Curtis Granderson: Absent from Tuesday's lineup•
-
Mets' Curtis Granderson: Batting leadoff Thursday•
-
Mets' Curtis Granderson: Healthy scratch Wednesday•
-
Mets' Curtis Granderson: Scratched from lineup Wednesday•
-
Mets' Curtis Granderson: Leading off Tuesday•
-
Mets' Curtis Granderson: Returns to lineup Monday•
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Severino heating up
With Starling Marte suspended, which players are worth the effort off the waiver wire? Also,...
-
Waiver Wire: Add Frazier?
Heath Cummings analyzes the opportunity for Adam Frazier and says you should add Joe Ross before...
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...