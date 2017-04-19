Granderson will start in center field and bat leadoff for the Mets in Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

Amid his early-season struggles, Granderson was given the night off Tuesday, allowing Michael Conforto to pick up the start in center field. Manager Terry Collins is hoping that a game on the bench is all it will take to spark Granderson, but the veteran could find himself on the bench in favor of Conforto more frequently if he fails to get going. Granderson doesn't provide much defensive value at this stage of his career, so there's little for the Mets to gain by handing him at-bats when he's striking out in 28.8 percent of his plate appearances.