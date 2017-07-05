Mets' Curtis Granderson: Returns to action Wednesday

Granderson (hip) is back in the lineup Wednesday against the Nationals, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.

A day after being scratched from the lineup with lingering hip pain, Granderson will actually make his return from injury Wednesday. However, given that the start of the contest has been delayed, he may get extra time to rest the issue if the rain continues. If the game does go on as scheduled, he'll play center field and lead off for New York.