Mets' Curtis Granderson: Scratched from lineup Wednesday
Granderson was scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies for an unspecified reason, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.
Granderson was originally slated to bat in the leadoff spot for a second straight day after helping spark the Mets to a 14-run outburst Tuesday, but it seems as though he could be nursing an injury, as manager Terry Collins elected to pull the veteran from the lineup. Michael Conforto will come on to replace Granderson, both in center field and at the top of the order.
