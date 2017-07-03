Mets' Curtis Granderson: Sidelined again Monday

Granderson (hip) is out of the lineup Monday against the Nationals.

Brandon Nimmo will swap into center field for the second straight game while Granderson battles the nagging hip injury. The Mets are labeling the 36-year-old as day-to-day for the time being, but there's growing concern that the issue could linger, which could prompt the team to shut him down temporarily with the All-Star break approaching.

