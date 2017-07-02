Mets' Curtis Granderson: Sits Sunday with hip tightness

Granderson has been bothered by hip tightness and is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Granderson has re-found his swing over the past month, raising his batting average from .201 to .236 during the month of June, but he's apparently requested the day off in order to rest his sore hip. Brandon Nimmo will draw the start in center field and bat leadoff. Granderson will be considered day-to-day, though it doesn't appear the injury is anything overly serious.