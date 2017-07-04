Mets' Curtis Granderson: To return to lineup Tuesday

Granderson (hip) is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday against the Nationals, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.

The hamstring cramp suffered by Yoenis Cespedes in the waning moments of Monday's game forced the Mets' hand here. With Cespedes out Tuesday, expect Granderson to take over in left field. Granderson was hitting a scorching .359/.469/.872 over his last 10 games before resting Sunday and Monday, so the Mets will hope that hot streak can carry over into Tuesday's game.