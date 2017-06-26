Mets' Curtis Granderson: Visits McCovey Cove in win
Granderson went 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and three walks Sunday against the Giants.
The final score was decided when Granderson's solo shot splashed into McCovey Cove in the ninth inning of the Mets' 8-2 victory. It was his third home run of the week. Granderson is hitting .406 in 40 plate appearances since June 14, with four home runs and seven RBI. Nonetheless, Granderson's playing time going forward is in question since he is currently the odd-man out in the Mets' outfield, behind Michael Conforto, Jay Bruce and Yoenis Cespedes.
